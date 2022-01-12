Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 48,164 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,164 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Nicolet Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NCBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

In other news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,965 shares of company stock worth $363,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

NCBS opened at $87.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.24.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.