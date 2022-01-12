South Dakota Investment Council Sells 26,000 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,558,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.