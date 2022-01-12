Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 13.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,285 shares of company stock valued at $36,948,180 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.66.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $196.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.59 and its 200 day moving average is $248.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

