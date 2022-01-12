Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.63.

Several brokerages have commented on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

CPYYY stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

