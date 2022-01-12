Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

A number of analysts have commented on RUTH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $689.77 million, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 77.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 75.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.