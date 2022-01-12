Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arena is set to be acquired by Pfizer. An acquisition by Pfizer, if successful, will enable the company to advance the development of its pipeline. Arena is focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate, etrasimod. The fund from out-licensing of ralinepag to United Therapeutics is being used to support the clinical development of this candidate. Arena’s pipeline candidates are a few years away from commercialization and any setback will have a negative impact on its prospects. The company faced a setback in March 2021 after the failure of olorinab in a mid-stage IBS study. Arena lost a stream of revenues with the withdrawal of Belviq, thereby increasing its dependence on the successful development of its pipeline candidates. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.37.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 393,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 247,704 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 82,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $2,265,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

