Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s current price.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 863,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 777,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

