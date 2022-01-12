Mizuho Raises BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target to $17.00

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPMP. TheStreet raised BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. Analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $133,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 21.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 546.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 360,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 304,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $1,119,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

