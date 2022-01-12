MIR COIN (MIR) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. MIR COIN has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $68,195.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00079977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.36 or 0.07590502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,906.04 or 1.00401681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007122 BTC.

About MIR COIN

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

