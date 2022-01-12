AnRKey X Price Hits $0.0938 on Major Exchanges ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market cap of $10.84 million and $190,282.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00061834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00079977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.36 or 0.07590502 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,906.04 or 1.00401681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00069076 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007122 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,618,333 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.medium.com

AnRKey X Coin Trading

