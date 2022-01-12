55I LLC Sells 1,968 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

55I LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $78.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.