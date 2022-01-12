Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

XEL stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.51.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

