Barclays PLC Has $144.19 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $144,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after purchasing an additional 242,485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after purchasing an additional 109,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $193.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $154.11 and a one year high of $224.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.