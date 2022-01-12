TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.05% of TechTarget worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the second quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

TTGT opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.82 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,729 shares of company stock worth $13,776,066. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

