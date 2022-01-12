Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

