Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

JRO opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.