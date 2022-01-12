Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JRO)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
JRO opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $10.48.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
