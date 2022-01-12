Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NVG)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years.

NVG stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

