Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

NYSE NMZ opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

