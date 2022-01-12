Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.72% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis upped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 424.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

