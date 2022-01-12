Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Shares of TPL opened at $1,221.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,266.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,329.65. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $785.00 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.