Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,295 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Amundi bought a new position in TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,460,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,804,000 after buying an additional 153,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $8,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTEC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTEC opened at $86.49 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.16.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

