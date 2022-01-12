Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,438 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCI opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

