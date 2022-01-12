BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 107.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BIGC stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.41. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 0.88.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,450 shares of company stock worth $6,947,223 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

