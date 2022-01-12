Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%. The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,996,964 shares of company stock valued at $140,675,268 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

