The Goldman Sachs Group Trims AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price to $42.00

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.70% from the stock’s current price.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after buying an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

