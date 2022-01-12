iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.90.

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 232.6% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

