Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,059,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,503 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $99,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In other news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.