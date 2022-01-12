Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West trimmed its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Shares of VRTX opened at $226.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

