Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Trading 0.1% Higher

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.60. 22,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 31,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Separately, TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $340.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.64.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 50.24% and a negative return on equity of 273.11%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is a positive change from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 100.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 60.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its position in Green Plains Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,091,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

