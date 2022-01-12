Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Albemarle Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2022 earnings at $6.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Albemarle stock opened at $240.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.41. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock valued at $11,828,448. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

