Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.33

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.33 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

AMFPF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Amplifon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Amplifon alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $541.32 million during the quarter. Amplifon had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 8.32%.

About Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.