DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.74

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 145101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

