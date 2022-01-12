TrueFi (TRU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $154.04 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $154.04 million and $12.02 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

