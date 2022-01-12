StrongHands (SHND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $31.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $400,269.30 and $31.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,522,102,653 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

