Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wintrust Financial Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.30.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

