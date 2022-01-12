Brokers Issue Forecasts for Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.50 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

TSE CTS opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.02. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 177.19.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

