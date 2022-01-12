FY2025 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.53.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.16 earnings per share.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.91.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $85.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.44. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,187 shares of company stock worth $4,804,531 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 43,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter worth about $2,107,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 340.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.