Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) vs. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Head to Head Contrast

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nomad Foods and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomad Foods 0 1 6 0 2.86 Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nomad Foods currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.83%. Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 127.16%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Nomad Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nomad Foods and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomad Foods $2.87 billion 1.60 $257.25 million $1.40 19.11 Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nomad Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Profitability

This table compares Nomad Foods and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomad Foods 8.24% 13.03% 5.00% Real Good Food N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Nomad Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nomad Foods beats Real Good Food on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc. is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc. is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.