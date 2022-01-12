Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 70.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14,523.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.6% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $448.50 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $400.18 and its 200-day moving average is $438.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.63.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

