Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,434,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 598,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,922,000 after buying an additional 280,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day moving average is $162.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.