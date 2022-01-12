Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $211.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $183.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day moving average is $201.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

