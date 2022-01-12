Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognition Therapeutics.

Get Cognition Therapeutics alerts:

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognition Therapeutics (CGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognition Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognition Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.