VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,754 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

