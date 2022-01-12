Morgan Stanley Trims Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Price to $19.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of DK opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. Delek US has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delek US will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $301,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,046 shares of company stock worth $9,812,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Delek US by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

