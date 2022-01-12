Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after buying an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,744.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,949 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

