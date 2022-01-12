Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Investar worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investar by 476.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

ISTR stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

