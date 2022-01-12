Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $228,000.

Get VanEck Environmental Services ETF alerts:

EVX stock opened at $146.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.59. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $160.80.

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Environmental Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.