Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) PT Raised to $32.00 at JMP Securities

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of PLYM opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $964.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

