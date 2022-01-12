Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Holdings Lifted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 10,146.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,960 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.16.

