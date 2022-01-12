Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,391 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of American Finance Trust worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Finance Trust by 54.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 79,750 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 919,148 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 114.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 95,754.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 101,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 101,500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Finance Trust by 15.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -283.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFIN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

